Morena, April 2: Nearly 40 passengers were injured when a private bus they were travelling in overturned near Madhya Pradesh's Morena town in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said. The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when the passengers were heading to the Mehandipur Balaji Temple in Rajasthan from Gwalior in MP.

The bus driver apparently lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle overturned near a canal in Sikroda area, 12 km from Morena town, the official said. After receiving information, police rushed to the site to rescue the passengers.

Road Accident in Morena

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | At least 25 passengers injured when their bus lost control and overturned on National Highway 44 late last night. Injured admitted to Morena District Hospital. Around 30 passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the accident. They were going from… pic.twitter.com/hT9toZPBQ5 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 2, 2024

VIDEO | "The bus was going to Mehandipur Balaji when it met with an accident. None of the injured have any grievous injury. There are no casualties in the accident," says Dr. Rakesh Sharma, CMHO, #Morena. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/aJdJOzdE6l — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2024

Nearly 40 passengers, including women and children, were injured. There was no fatality, city Kotwali police station in-charge Alok Parihar said. The injured persons were undergoing treatment in the district hospital and their condition was stable, chief medical and health officer Dr Rakesh Sharma said.

