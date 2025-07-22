Agartala, Jul 22 (PTI) A truck driver was arrested with drugs worth Rs 14 crore in Tripura's Khowai district, a statement said on Tuesday.

The truck was intercepted at Tuichandraibari on Monday in a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Customs, it said.

"On thorough search of the vehicle, 1,40,000 Yaba tablets, valued at approximately Rs 14 crore in the international market, were recovered. The driver of the truck was also apprehended," it added.

The seized contraband and the apprehended individual were handed to Customs for further legal proceedings, the statement said.

