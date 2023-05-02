Maharajganj (UP), May 2 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman and her seven-year-old son were crushed to death after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was run over by a speeding truck in this Uttar Pradesh district, police here said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred late on Monday near the Trimuhani Bridge in the district's Pharenda area.

Priyanka Chaurasia and her son Shivansh Chaurasia were travelling on the motorcycle with a relative, who lost control of the two-wheeler and the speeding truck coming from behind ran over them, Pharenda police station SHO Satendra Kumar Rai said.

Both victims died on the spot while their relative Sumeet Chaurasia, who was injured in the accident, is undergoing treatment in a hospital, the police said.

Following the accident, the truck driver fled the spot, Rai said.

The victims' bodies have been kept at the Government Hospital in Maharajganj for post-mortem, he said.

