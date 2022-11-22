Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) A truck carrying fodder overturned on a motorbike in Rajasthan's Nagaur district killing its three riders, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened in the Kanvalisar village on Monday night when the three -- Dinesh (27), Tulsiram (32) and Mamraj (25) -- were on the way to Bikaner from Nagaur on a motorbike.

The truck overturned on them all of a sudden, Sadar Police Station Sub-inspector Mahaveer Singh said.

He said the bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem.

A case has been registered against the truck driver and a search to nab him is underway.

