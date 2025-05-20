Gorakhpur (UP), May 21 (PTI) At least 15 passengers were injured on Tuesday morning when a speeding truck rammed into a roadways bus near the Sihapar overbridge in Gorakhpur, police said.

The incident occurred around 7 am as a Rapti Nagar depot bus of Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), carrying approximately 47 passengers from Basti, was heading to Gorakhpur.

As the bus descended the overbridge, it was struck from behind by the truck, resulting in a sudden jolt that caused panic and injuries among the occupants.

“Several passengers were thrown off their seats due to the impact and sustained injuries to the head, back, and limbs,” a police official said.

Local residents responded quickly, rescuing the injured and calling for emergency services.

The injured were first rushed to the Sahjanwa Community Health Centre (CHC) in government ambulances.

While six passengers remain under treatment at the CHC, the rest were shifted to private hospitals.

The accident also led to a traffic jam on the Basti-Gorakh for some time.

Sahjanwa police and transport department officials have launched an investigation into the incident.

SHO, Shahjanwa, Mahesh Chaubey said that the injured are undergoing treatment and none of them are serious.

