Jammu, Sep 24 (PTI) The anti narcotics task force of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested a trucker and recovered 208 kg poppy from his vehicle on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.

An task force team intercepted the truck on the highway at Purmandal Morh based on specific information that poppy was being carried from Kashmir Valley to Punjab in it.

Also Read | TS EdCET 2021 Result Declared At edcet.tsche.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Rank Card.

It was being driven by Mushtaq Ahmed Rather of Anantnag district of south Kashmir, they said.

During search of the truck, the team with the help of a dog squad of the crime branch recovered 208 kg poppy concealed in 13 plastic bags underneath boxes of fresh fruits, they said.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review: Best Mid-Range Phone To Buy Right Now?.

Rather has been arrested and a case registered, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)