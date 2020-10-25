New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted people on the occasion of Dussehra on Sunday, saying truth ultimately triumphs.

"Truth ultimately triumphs. Good wishes to all on Vijaya Dashami," he said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag "HappyDussehra".

The country is celebrating Dussehra amid restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

