Hyderabad, Apr 1 (PTI) The Secretary and a member of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police as witnesses in connection with the question paper leak case.

Notices were issued earlier to the TSPSC Secretary and the member to appear before the SIT today.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP, Congress and YSRTP on Saturday sought to mount pressure on the BRS government over the paper leak issue.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) submitted a representation to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the state government, seeking investigation into the alleged corruption and illegalities involved in the alleged leak of question paper of Group-1 Prelims exam and other competitive exams conducted by the TSPSC.

The YSRTP said its president Y S Sharmila telephoned TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and appealed to them to join her in the fight against the KCR government "that has been deceiving the jobless youth and driving them to suicides and depression."

Speaking to reporters here, Sanjay Kumar asked as to what is the problem for the BRS government to conduct a probe into the paper leak issue by a sitting judge.

The BJP has been demanding an investigation by a sitting judge into the issue.

Several persons, including some employees of TSPSC, have been arrested since March 13 over their alleged involvement in the data breach -- for stealing and leaking question papers of TSPSC's Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination, among other exams.

The TSPSC had on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations that the question paper had been leaked.

Amid protests by opposition parties and students' groups over the issue, the Commission had cancelled the Group-I preliminary exam and two other tests as well.

The TSPSC had rescheduled the written examination for the post of Horticulture Officer from April 4 to June 17.

