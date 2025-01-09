Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Venkayya Chowdary on early Thursday morning visited the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati to meet those injured in a tragic stampede in Andra Pradesh a day earlier. Six people were also killed.

During the visit, Chowdhury interacted with patients and doctors, as shown in the visuals.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 9, 2025: Tata Motors, Manappuram Finance and BHEL Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu had said that the stampede was caused by "overcrowding".

TTD Board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy had said," "To distribute tokens for 'Ekadasi Darshan', we opened 91 counters...it is unfortunate that stampede happened. 6 devotees died in the stampede, 40 have sustained injuries, we are providing the best medical facilities possible, to them. This has never happened in TTD history. I sincerely seek an apology from the devotees. We will conduct an inquiry and take serious action...tomorrow morning (January 9), CM and state Health Minister will visit Tirupati...."

Also Read | Tirupati Stampede: PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah Express Grief Over Loss of Lives in Tirupati Stampede Incident.

Andra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu who had condoled the deaths following the incident is due to meet the families of the deceased later in the day.

As many as six people lost their lives and several others were injured after a stampede broke out near Vishnu Niwasam close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and stated that the state government is providing all possible assistance to the incident victims.

Vaikunta Dwara Darshan is scheduled to be held at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple from January 10 to 19. It allows devotees to pass through the sacred gate to receive Lord Venkateswara's blessings.

The TTD announced that offline tokens for darshan would be issued from today, with nine token distribution centres set up in Tirupati.

Since Wednesday morning, devotees from several parts of the country were arriving in large numbers to collect tokens but, by the end of the day, a heavy crowd was observed at all the centres, leading to congestion in those areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)