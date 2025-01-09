Mumbai, January 8: As the stock market opens today, January 9, investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks. While the practice of buying and selling stocks isn't new, it's crucial to know the latest stock market trends and have information about stocks that will remain in focus on the given day. Today, January 9, a total of nine stocks are likely to be in focus. These include Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Manappuram Finance, Lupin, MOIL, ACME Solar Holdings, PN Gadgil Jewellers and Anand Rathi Wealth.

Which Stocks Are in Focus Today, January 9

On Wednesday, January 8, Tata Motors Limited (NSE: Tata Motors) closed in grading at the end of trading and saw a rise of INR 2.25. Similarly, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (NSE: BHEL) and Hindalco Industries Limited (NSE: Hindalco) also closed in red and green, respectively. While Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (NSE: BHEL) saw a decline of INR 3.82, Hindalco Industries Limited (NSE: Hindalco) witnessed a gain of INR 1.85. Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Continue To Decline As Market Seeing Continuous Selling by FIIs.

On the other hand, stocks such as Manappuram Finance Limited (NSE: Manappuram), Lupin Limited (NSE: Lupin), MOIL Limited (NSE: Moil), ACME Solar Holdings (NSE: Acme Solar), P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited (NSE: PNGJL) and Anand Rathi Wealth Limited (NSE: Anand Rathi) all ended their day in negative. On Wednesday, the Nifty 50 index opened at 23,746.65 points and saw a gain of 38.75 points, while the BSE Sensex opened at 78,319.56 points with a surge of 120.45 points.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

