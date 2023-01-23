Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): TV actor Sheezan Khan, accused in the death case of his co-star and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, on Monday filed a bail petition in the Bombay High Court and a petition seeking to quash the FIR filed against him in the case.

In continuation of the same report, the hearing for his plea is on January 30.

Also Read | Researchers Working on COVID Vaccine That People Can Drink; Increased Focus Onto Mucosal Vaccines.

Earlier, the Vasai Court in Maharashtra on January 13 rejected the bail plea of the TV actor.

The court observed, "Sheezan and Tunisha broke their relationship on December 15 after which she died of a panic attack. It has also been revealed that Sheezan was the last person to meet Tunisha before she died."

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 14-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped by Principal of Private School in Nagpada.

The actor has been in judicial custody in connection with Tunisha's death case.

Moreover, Sheezan's family had earlier claimed that he had been falsely being implicated in the case by the late actor's mother. They further claimed that Tunisha was like a "family" to them.

Sheezan Khan was reportedly dating Tunisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two reportedly broke up their few-months-long relationship.

Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)