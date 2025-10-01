Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1 (ANI): Five days after 41 people lost their lives and more than 100 were injured in Tamil Nadu's Karur stampede, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay has suspended all political rallies for the next two weeks, putting a pause on his statewide election campaign.

Vijay is yet to meet the families of the deceased and the injured; however, the party has announced relief of Rs 20 lakh. Apart from TVK, the Congress party has also earlier announced that they have given Rs 1.25 crore cumulatively to the affected families. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for them, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000.

The TVK posted about the temporary suspension of their rallies on social media, expressing sorrow over the incident.

"In this situation where we are in pain and sorrow over the loss of our loved ones, the public meeting program of our party leader for the next two weeks is being temporarily postponed. We inform you with the approval of our party leader that new details regarding this public meeting will be announced later," the party posted on X in Tamil.

Earlier, while addressing a press conference in Karur, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA and the party's district secretary V Senthilbalaji mentioned that the "situation should not be politicised".

"I do not wish to view this politically. Of the 41 victims, 39 were from Karur. Without blaming anyone, we must ensure that such incidents do not occur in the coming days. This situation should not be politicised. Whatever party's event it may be in the future, we must join together and take the necessary steps to prevent such incidents," the minister said.

He further mentioned that the political party which is holding the rally is ultimately responsible for estimating how many people will gather at the event.

"When holding a public meeting, it is the responsibility of a political party to estimate how many people will gather and choose the venue accordingly. At the Karur Lighthouse Corner, a maximum of 7,000 people can stand, while near the Uzhavar Sandhai, only about 5,000 people can gather," he added.

He further mentioned that earlier TVK had changed the venue they wanted to hold the rally at, as they first sought permission to hold the rally at Karur Lighthouse Corner, later at Uzhavar Sandhai (farmers' market), and then also at Velusamipuram area.

He further called for ensuring that such incidents do not occur again, appealing to people to join together and take necessary steps, regardless of whatever political party is holding an event.

Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru on Wednesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of politicising the matter.

"The people of Tamil Nadu will not accept such political gimmicks. They know the truth," the minister said.

Speaking to reporters, Nehru strongly criticised the BJP for sending an eight-member fact-finding team to Tamil Nadu in connection with the Karur tragedy. He stated that the fact-finding team was here to create unnecessary controversies and tarnish the state's image.

Meanwhile, two of TVK's functionaries, Mathiyazhagan, the party's Karur West District Secretary and MC Paun Raj, the Karur town functionary, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody till October 14 in connection with the case.

Earlier, in his first public reaction after the stampede on September 27, the TVK chief released an emotional statement and said, "I have never faced such a painful situation in my life. My heart is aching, I am in deep pain."

"People come to see me in this campaign; the only reason behind it is love and affection. In my life, I have never experienced such pain. I will soon meet the victims," he said.

Addressing Chief Minister MK Stalin on the arrest of party functionaries, he said, "Chief Minister sir, I request you please do not harm my party functionaries. I will be available at my house or in my office, and you can take any action against me, but not against them".

The TVK chief said he left Karur immediately after the stampede as he feared his presence might trigger an uncontrollable situation and hamper the safety of people.

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party MPs had also concluded its visit to the site of the stampede earlier on September 30, with a report to be released later on, according to party leader Karate Thiagarajan.

"The Union Finance Minister, party's state president and a team of BJP leaders have visited the place and will give a report on the incident", the BJP leader told ANI in Chennai.

The BJP leader further said that Congress leader P Chidambaram has also not fully backed DMK on its response.

"Former Union Minister P Chidambaram has blamed both DMK and Vijay (TVK chief). He is not entirely supporting DMK on this incident", he added.

An eight-member delegation of the NDA-BJP on Tuesday visited the hospital in Karur where those injured in the September 27 stampede are currently undergoing treatment. Before arriving at the hospital, the delegation, constituted by BJP national president JP Nadda, visited the site of the stampede to inspect the area and interact with eyewitnesses.

The Karur stampede had claimed the lives of atleast 41 people, with more than 100 people injured. The incident took place at Velusamypuram, at the Karur-Erode Highway, after a large crowd gathered for the political rally. Reportedly, Vijay's arrival was delayed by several hours. (ANI)

