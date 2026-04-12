Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary N Anand announced that the party's Chief Ministerial candidate will lead an election campaign roadshow in Kanyakumari district on April 12, ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The roadshow is scheduled to take place from Mahadanapuram Junction to Zero Point, beginning at 2:00 PM. The party has also issued a detailed set of safety protocols and advisories for supporters attending the event.

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In a post on X, TVK Headquarters said that permission has been obtained from the Election Commission for the campaign.

"Greetings to everyone. Permission has been obtained from the Election Commission for our people's favourite Chief Ministerial candidate and victorious leader to conduct an election campaign via vehicle tomorrow (Sunday, April 12 ) in Kanyakumari district, from Mahadanapuram Junction to Zero Point, starting from 2:00 PM," the post read.

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The party further stated that necessary arrangements and basic amenities have been put in place for the campaign. However, it emphasised strict adherence to safety norms during the roadshow.

"Necessary basic amenities have been arranged for this campaign event. It is strictly prohibited for anyone to follow the leader's campaign vehicle on two-wheelers or any other vehicles. This must be strictly adhered to. Furthermore, we kindly request everyone to follow the rules laid down by the Election Commission," the statement added.

TVK also issued a public advisory urging vulnerable groups to avoid attending the event in person. "Additionally, we earnestly request pregnant women, children, school students, senior citizens, differently-abled individuals, and those with health issues to avoid attending the campaign in person. We seek your full cooperation by watching the event via social media and live television broadcasts, ensuring only those permitted participate in person," the statement further read.

The announcement comes amid intensified campaigning in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. The elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes set for May 4.

The electoral contest is expected to be closely fought, primarily between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the AIADMK along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, potentially turning the election into a three-cornered contest. (ANI)

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