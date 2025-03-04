Thane, Mar 3 (PTI) A pair of 21-month-old twin sisters were rescued by firefighters after they were trapped in their ground-floor room in the Sainath Nagar area in Thane East on Monday evening, officials said.

According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, the incident occurred around 7:30 pm on Monday at Laxman Chali, a ground-plus-one-storey structure near a public well.

As per the information received by the Thane disaster management office from the Kopri fire station, the main door of the room closed unexpectedly, trapping the twin sisters inside.

Acting swiftly, firefighters rescued the toddlers -- Aarushi Anuj Kumar and Ayushi Anuj Kumar -- within 5-10 minutes, Tadvi said.

"The girls, who were visibly distressed but unharmed, were handed over to their relieved parents," a spokesperson from the disaster management office said.

The swift and efficient action by the Kopri fire station prevented a potentially dangerous situation from escalating, he added.

