New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Twitter display picture was on Thursday removed by the microblogging site, in response to a "report from the copyright holder."

Clicking on Shah's Display Picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message: "Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder."

Also Read | Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park Loses Its Beloved Chimpanzee 'Suzi' Due to Heart Stroke.

The image was restored after a while. There were no other details available from Twitter.

Twitter's copyright policy states:"In general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph."

Also Read | Twitter Removes Amit Shah’s Profile Image Allegedly Due to Copyright Issue, Restores Later; Twitterati Amused Over Missing DP of Home Minister.

Twitter had recently also removed the display picture on the official Twitter handle of BCCI, also citing copyright violation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)