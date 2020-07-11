New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly duping a person of Rs 2 crore, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Kumar and Manoj Chaudhary, both residents of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

“One Rajesh Kumar Garg was induced to invest money in a project called Airwill Intellicity, to be developed by the accused persons, in Greater Noida on the pretext of fixed return in the form of add on profits three per cent per month on an investment of Rs 2 crore,” Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O P Mishra said.

The cases dates back to 2017 and investigation in it was going on since then, he said.

The accused assured Garg that if they fail to return the money with interest within one year, two residential villas will be allotted to him from the Airwill Intellicity project, Mishra said.

They neither returned the money nor allotted any villa and cheated Garg of Rs 2 crore, the official said.

Kumar and Chaudhary are engaged in real estate and construction business. Six other criminal cases are also registered against them at the EOW, Delhi Police and Gautam Budh Nagar Police, he said.

Presently the accused are in judicial custody and further investigation is in progress, police said. PTI

