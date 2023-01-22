Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Mumbai police on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers in the Govandi area and seized narcotics worth Rs 23 lakhs from them.

The police said a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the two accused.

Also Read | DGPs Meet: PM Narendra Modi Emphasises Enhanced Cooperation Between State Police and Central Agencies.

More details are awaited on the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)