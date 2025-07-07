Patna, Jul 7 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Patna-based industrialist Gopal Khemka, including the man who had pulled the trigger, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The officer who did not wish to be identified said the shooter named Umesh Rai has been arrested while the other person who was suspected of having hired the contract killer has been detained.

"Both persons have been held in Patna by a joint team of Special Task Force and Patna Police. The investigation is in progress. We will be able to divulge more details in due course," said the officer.

Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna by a bike-borne assailant at 11.40 pm on Friday, seven years after miscreants had gunned down his son in Hajipur. The incident had taken place near the gate of Khemka's house in the Gandhi Maidan locality.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting to review the law and order situation in the state on Saturday during which he instructed officials to complete the investigation at the earliest, officials said. Khemka was reportedly associated with the BJP.

