Nagaon, May 4: Two persons have been arrested from central Assam's Nagaon district for their alleged involvement in gambling in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a police officer said on Tuesday. The police have also seized Rs 9,32,600 cash, the officer said.

Following secret inputs, a team of police personnel from Nagaon Sadar Police Station arrested Husni Mubarak identified as the main mastermind of gambling in the name of IPL in Nagaon on Monday night, the officer said. The interrogation of Mubarak led to the arrest of another gambling mastermind Lalit Daga hailing from Bikaner in Rajasthan and working in Nagaon town for last several years as a helper in a commercial establishment, he said. IPL 2021: BCCI Open to Playing Remaining Games in September as Preparation Ground for T20 WC.

On the basis of confession of Mubarak, a police team seized Rs 9,32,600 in cash along with 4 mobile phone handsets with sim cards from a house in Nagaon town. Mubarak and Daga were on Tuesday produced before a local which remanded them to three days police custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)