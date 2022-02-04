New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Two people were arrested in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, police said on Friday.

They were identified as Siddharth (23) of Ganesh Nagar in Shakarpur and Chirag Sirohi (20) of Krishna Nagar.

During investigation of the case, charges under sections 120B and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and 25 of the Arms Act were added following the post-mortem examination of the deceased and CCTV footage analysis, the police said.

Mayur Chauhan, a resident of Guru Ramdas Nagar, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Laxmi Nagar.

A caller informed the police that unidentified men fired shots near a gurdwara in Guru Ramdas Nagar, and a man was injured in the firing, officials had said earlier.

After reaching the spot, the police were informed that a friend of the injured man had rushed him to a hospital.

During inquiry, it was found that the assailants who were in a car and on a motorcycle had shot at Chauhan and he succumbed to injuries at Max Hospital in Patparganj.

