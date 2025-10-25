Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Gurugram Police arrested two men after a viral video on social media showed one of them urinating from a moving Thar car on a public road. The incident, which drew widespread criticism online, was promptly flagged by the police's social media monitoring team, prompting swift action and arrests.

According to Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar, a case was registered following the viral video, and during the investigation, the New Colony Police Station police arrested two accused on Friday.

"A case came to light with the Gurugram Police's social media monitoring team in which a young man was urinating from a moving Thar vehicle. After which, a case was registered. During the investigation, the New Colony Police Station police arrested two accused," Gurugram Police PRO said.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as 25-year-old Mohit, a resident of Dadanpur village in Jhajjar district, who was driving the vehicle, and 25-year-old Anuj, from Silana village in the same district, who was seen urinating on the road.

Both men were interrogated and subsequently taken into custody. The police have also seized the Thar vehicle used in the incident as part of the ongoing investigation.

Earlier, in another case involving misconduct, a policeman was suspended in Gurgaon for allegedly stalking a woman in a PCR van and sending inappropriate messages to her on her social media account, Gurugram Police PRO informed.

The woman, an influencer, alleged that the policeman traced her on social media using her car's number plate and sent several unsolicited messages, claiming he wanted to befriend her.

The influencer posted on her social media account related to the alleged harassment, alleging that on the night of September 14, while driving in Gurugram, a police PCR van followed her. Shortly after returning home, she received a comment on her Instagram video from an account named 'Simran Chopra', asking about her in the car in Sector 45.

The social media influencer claimed that the police officer later admitted to messaging her, alleging that he had obtained her name from her car's license plate number. In the messages, the officer allegedly commented on her appearance and requested friendship. Disturbed by the incident, she filed a complaint with the Cyber Police Station in Gurugram.

She further claimed that when the SHO summoned her along with the officer, the police asked her to ignore the messages and block him. She was told, "Madam, why are you so hurt? What did he say? He had no ill intentions. If you don't want to be friends with him, block him."

In her video, the influencer explains that she was stunned by the police's mentality. "After all, if those who are responsible for our safety behave like this, then who will provide us justice?" The influencer alleges, "I am about to turn 50, and this is happening to me. Just imagine how much younger girls must be going through," she added.

On the matter, speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar, PRO Gurugram Police, said, "On September 23rd, a case was filed against the police officer involved in the incident, and he was suspended." (ANI)

