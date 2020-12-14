Sambhal (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) Two people were arrested at Rajpura police station area here on Monday with illegal firearms, police said.

The matter came to the fore after a video of the duo firing using the illegal weapons went viral on social media.

Also Read | AIIMS Nurses’ Strike: Dr Randeep Guleria Appeals Medics to End Stir, Invokes Pandemic Urgency, ‘Florence Nightingale’.

A case was registered in the matter on Sunday, Circle officer K K Saroj said.

The accused have been identified as Santosh Kumar and Vinod Kumar, he said, adding that two illegal weapons were seized from their possession.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Offers Help to Preserve INS Viraat; ‘It Would Be Crying Shame if We Let Go Our History’, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Writes to Defence Minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)