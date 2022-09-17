Guwahati, Sep 17 (PTI) Two Assam government officials were arrested by vigilance sleuths while accepting alleged bribe money in separate incidents on Saturday, an official release said.

The tainted money was recovered in both instances and further legal action has been initiated, it added.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 70-Year-Old Woman Raped By Drunk Neighbour in Dausa; Manhunt Launched For Accused.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had received a complaint against Jahnabi Kalita, inspector of drugs, Jorhat, of demanding Rs 20,000 as bribe for issuing permission to open a pharmacy.

Based on the complaint, a trap was laid in the office of the Senior Inspector of Drugs, Jorhat, on Saturday and Kalita was caught red-handed while taking the bribe, the release said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Birthday 2022: Prime Minister Addresses Women SHGs Conference in Madhya Pradesh.

In another operation during the day, a senior assistant of Bilasipara revenue circle office in Dhubri, Mahabub Mollah, was apprehended with bribe money of Rs 4,000.

Mullah had allegedly demanded the money for processing a land demarcation work and the complainant had approached the vigilance directorate against him.

Separate cases have been registered in both the instances and follow-up action started, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)