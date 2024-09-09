Berhampur (Odisha), Sep 9 (PTI) Two minor boys drowned in a pond during the immersion of Lord Ganesh idol in Odisha's Ganjam district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Panchama near here under Golanthara police station limits.

Several children participated in the idol immersion in a pond near the village. The pond was filled to the brim following heavy rain during the last two days, locals said.

The two class four boys slipped into the deep water and drowned.

Local people pulled them out of the water and took them to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, where doctors declared them dead, said the police.

The two 11-year-old deceased boys - Aditya Sethi and Sumya Pradhan - were classmates, said Bibekananda Swain, inspector in charge, Golanthara police station.

The bodies were handed over to the parents after conducting post-mortem examinations.

