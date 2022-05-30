Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) A Mumbai court on Monday sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for abducting and killing a man for having an affair with their widowed sister-in-law.

Besides siblings Jayesh and Ajay Singh, three others, Vishal Solanki, Jignesh Nandwana and Rajkumar Yadav, were also found guilty for their role in the crime by Sessions Judge (Borivali court) L S Chavan.

They were convicted under relevant IPC provisions for abduction and murder.

As per the police, the two brothers used to take care of Shivani Singh (35) after the death of her husband. She got close to one Mahesh Shukla, a widower from the nearby Ambawadi area, and their friendship was opposed by Jayesh and Ajay.

In December 2012, they abducted and killed Shukla and dumped his body in Virar, police said.

