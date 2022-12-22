Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Dec 22 (PTI) Two truck drivers were charred to death on Thursday after their vehicles caught fire following a head-on collision between the two goods carrier in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

The accident took place in the afternoon on the National Highway-75 in Hatgamariah area, around 200 km from the state capital Ranchi, when the two trucks collided with each other.

The impact of the collision was such that both the vehicles caught fire and the two drivers were charred to death, Hatgamariah Police Station Officer-in-Charge Baleshwar Oraon said.

One of the two drivers was identified as Ram Tahal Yadav, a resident of Chatra district, while the identity of the other is yet to be established, he said.

One truck going towards Chaibasa collided with the other coming in the opposite direction.

A team of firefighters was deployed to douse the flames.

