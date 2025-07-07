Bahraich (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) Two children have died when a dilapidated parapet of their house collapsed on them in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Hakimgaon village in Bahraich district, they said.

According to police, Shani (7) and Krishna (6) were playing at home on Saturday when the dilapidated structure collapsed, burying them under the debris. Villagers immediately removed the rubble but the children had succumbed to their injuries by then.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradyuman Singh told PTI on Sunday that the children's family members have declined post-mortem examination. Following due legal procedures, the bodies were handed over to the families, he said.

