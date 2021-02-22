Indore, Feb 22 (PTI) A Madhya Pradesh police STF on Monday claimed to have cracked cases, one of them dating to 2008, related to alleged sale of two newborn babies with the arrest of seven people, including two married couples and a midwife.

Special Task Force (Indore unit) Superintendent Manish Khatri said their action came following a tip-off received from an NGO working for the welfare of children.

He said the STF arrested the midwife, a local resident, and her two accomplices from neighbouring Dewas district.

Besides, a couple each from Dewas and Ratlam was nabbed, the officer added.

The cases date back to 2008 and 2012.

The children, now aged 9 and 13 years, and living with the arrested couples, have been put in a shelter homes, Khatri said.

DNA tests would be conducted to get to their biological parents, he added.

He said the two newborn boys were sold by a maternity home here.

