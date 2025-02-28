Noida, Feb 28 (PTI) Two criminals wanted in multiple robbery cases were arrested following an encounter with Noida police here, officials said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Vijay (25) from Faridabad in Haryana and Naushad (22) from Morna village here, they said.

During a routine checking at the Amity School roundabout in Noida's Sector-44 late on Thursday night, police signalled two motorcycle-borne men to stop. However, the two opened fire and tried to run away, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kumar Shukla said.

Police retaliated and Vijay sustained a bullet injury in his leg. Naushad managed to flee but was caught later, he said.

The two were wanted in dozens of robbery cases across the National Capital Region (NCR), he added.

Eight stolen mobile phones, a country-made pistol, cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused, Shukla said.

