Kochi, Oct 29 (PTI) The death toll in the blasts at a religious gathering in Kalamassery near here increased to two with a woman, who suffered 90 per cent burns in the incident, succumbing to her injuries, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday.

Fifty-three-year-old Kumari, a native of Thodupuzha in Idukki district of the state, succumbed to the grievous burns suffered in the incident, the minister said.

One person died on the spot in the incident, which occurred in the morning, and 52 others were injured initially

Of the 52, 18 were in ICUs and of them six were in critical condition, George said in the evening.

Of the six, three -- including a 12-year-old child and Kumari -- were suffering from over 90 per cent burns, she said.

The three were being treated in the ICU at the Kalamassery Medical College.

