Mathura, Jan 3 (PTI) Two people died in a collision between an ambulance and a motorcycle near a village here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Bijauli village under the Mant police station limits, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 12,160 COVID-19 Cases, Including 68 Omicron Infections In A Day.

After the accident, both victims, Virendar (25) and Lila Devi (40), were rushed to a community health centre and from there, to a district hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they added.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination for Children: Over 1.5 Lakh Teenagers Aged 15-18 Years Administered Vaccine Doses in Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)