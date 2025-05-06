Thoothukudi, (Tamil Nadu), [India] May 6 (ANI): A tragic incident unfolded at Motta Gopuram beach in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, when two individuals, including a 16-year-old girl, drowned while bathing in the sea on Sunday.

Anthony Vijayan, an auto driver from MGR Nagar, Thalamuthu Nagar, had taken a group of children, including 16-year-old Kaliswari, daughter of Murugan, to the beach. While bathing at a distance from the shore, both Vijayan and Kaliswari were caught in the strong currents of the sea.

The body of Kaliswari was discovered washed ashore late last night, while Vijayan's body was found lodged on a rock in the sea near the beach. Eyewitnesses reported that the victims had ventured further into the sea, despite warnings from other beachgoers about the rough waters. The strong waves and currents made it difficult for them to return safely to the shore.

Local police quickly responded, recovering both bodies and sending them to the Thoothukudi Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered by Inspector Pechi Muthu of Thoothukudi's Tharuvaikulam Marine Police Station, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

The tragedy has left the local community in shock, as both victims were well-known in the area. In response to the incident, authorities have urged the public to exercise caution when visiting coastal areas, especially during rough weather or high tides. They have also issued a reminder for swimmers to stay within designated safe zones and avoid venturing too far from the shore.

This tragic drowning has prompted discussions about improving safety measures at local beaches, including the need for lifeguard services, clearer warnings about water conditions, and better monitoring to prevent similar accidents in the future. (ANI)

