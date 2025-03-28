New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two drug peddlers from outer north Delhi's Narela area and seized 348 grams of heroin valued approximately at Rs 70 lakh from them, an officer said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Rasal Pathan alias Thandu (33) and Rahim Khan (27), both residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Fake Paneer Used in Pizza, Burger? McDonald's and Domino's Refute Allegations After Influencer Apple Tiwari's Iodine Tincture Test Video Sparks Concerns.

Rasal Pathan has three previous cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and robbery, the officer said.

He said a police team intercepted the two suspects in Narela on March 27, acting on a tip-off. During the search, they seized 348 grams of heroin and a scooter used for drug peddling from them.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Today for 27th Roza of Ramzan on March 28 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Narela police has registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the officer said.

He added that an investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and identify other links in the drug network.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)