Etah (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Two women working in a field were killed when a high-tension wire broke and fell on them on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Jagdish Chandra, the Station House Officer (SHO), of Kotwali Dehat police station said, "Chandravati (55) and Usha Devi (60) were cutting grass to feed their cattle in the field in Chitauni village when a high-tension wire broke and fell on them. The two died on the spot."

Police sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The villagers demanded the district administration and the electricity department to provide financial help to the families of the deceased.

