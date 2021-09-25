Surajpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Two elephant calves have been found dead in the Surajpur district of Chattisgarh, said Forest officials on Friday.

"We have come across reports of the death of two elephant calves, in Surajpur today. So, we have asked our staff members to monitor the elephants in the region," said BS Bhagat, Divisional Forest Officer-in-charge, Surajpur.

Bhagat said that the cause of the death of the two elephant calves is yet to be ascertained, however, the reports suggest a viral infection. (ANI)

