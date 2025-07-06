Jaisalmer, Jul 5 (PTI) Two farmers were killed here when a car hit them while they were repairing a punctured tractor tire on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Sangar area in Jaisalmer district.

Bhura Ram (42) and Surat Ram (51), residents of Pachpadara, were going to Mohangarh with a tractor-trolley for farming, when a tire got punctured near Bhelani toll post. When they were repairing it, a speeding car hit them.

The farmers were rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared them dead.

Police said investigation is on in the matter.

