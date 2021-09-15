Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) The bodies of a woman in her 30s and a man aged around 40 were found at separate places in this district on Wednesday, police said.

The woman was found lying dead in Miranpur village. She is yet to be identified, police said.

Also Read | Haryana: 34-Year-Old Man Found Murdered in Morni Forest Area of Panchkula; Two Accused Arrested.

In Tajpur village, the body of a man was found on the roadside.

Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the investigation is on, police said.

Also Read | Humble Background Didn't Deter WrapCart Founders From Envisioning a Dream.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)