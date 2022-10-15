Jalaun (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) Two girls drowned after falling in a drain in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district on Saturday evening, officials said.

Circle Officer (CO) Ram Singh said the incident took place in Ukasa village.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Sentenced to Death for Raping, Killing 10-Year-Old Minor Girl in Pali District.

Shanti (9), and Parvati (10) had gone to graze goats near the village with their friends .

"At around five o'clock in the evening, when the goats started running towards a rainwater-filled drain near the village, both the girls chased the goats to bring them back but accidentally fell and drowned in the drain," the CO said.

Also Read | India Rejects Global Hunger Report 2022, Says Government Taking Series of Measures To Ensure Food Security.

The CO said their another friend informed the family about the incident. By the time the family reached the drain after getting information, both the girls had drowned.

The family members informed the police about the incident. On getting the information, the police immediately reached the spot. Singh said it was getting dark in the evening, so the post-mortem of both the girls would be done on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)