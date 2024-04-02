New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Two girls died after a fire engulfed a residential building in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area on Tuesday, Police said.

According to reports from the Delhi Police, the incident was first reported through a PCR call to the Sadar Bazar Police Station. Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered flames raging at house no C-363 on Chameliyan Road.

Four fire tenders reached the spot to dowse the fire. According to the police, the fire broke out in the recreational room, in the house having recliner shear and others items like minis theatres.

Amidst the chaos, two girls, identified as Gulashna, aged 14, and Anaya, aged 12, were found trapped inside a bathroom on the first floor. The fire tenders broke the glass ceiling in order to rescue the girls. The floor was filled with smoke and the fire teams were able to enter with difficulty using gas masks.

They were then rushed to Jeewan Mala Hospital for urgent medical attention. However, the medical personnel, after assessing their condition, declared them brought dead. (ANI)

