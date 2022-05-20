Guwahati, May 20 (PTI) Two state government employees were arrested on Friday by sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption from Goalpara district on charges of corruption.

A police release said the directorate had received a complaint that the executive engineer of Goalpara east division of the Irrigation department, posted at Dudhnoi, allegedly demanded bribe of Rs 80,000 for allotting flood damage repair work worth Rs 10 lakh.

The complainant approached the directorate, and a trap was accordingly laid by its sleuths near the accused's office at Dudhnoi, the release said.

The executive engineer and a head assistant of the same office were caught red handed accepting Rs 50,000 as part of the bribe allegedly demanded by them, it added.

A case has been registered against both the accused, the release added.PTI SSG

