Chakradharpur, Jun 2 (PTI) Two people were arrested with 25 kg ganja in Jharsugda railway station in Odisha on Thursday, officials said.

The seizure was made during a drive as a part of 'Operation Narcos', they said.

A police sniffer dog detected the ganja in the luggage of two persons waiting for a Delhi-bound train, they added.

Following a search of the luggage, the ganja worth Rs 1.25 lakh was recovered, officials said.

One of those arrested is from Arwal district of Bihar, the other is a native of Kandhamal district of Odisha, they said.

A case has been registered, they said.

