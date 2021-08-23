New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Two passengers, travelling separately, were held by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying live bullets in an alleged unauthorised manner, officials said on Monday.

Both the interceptions took place on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Also Read | Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu Congratulates Team India for Winning 3 Medals at the … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

In the first case, a senior official said, two bullets of 5.56 mm caliber were recovered from an Indian passenger travelling to Dubai on board an Emirates flight.

In the second instance, four live bullets of 7.65 mm caliber were recovered from a Guwahati-bound passenger during security check.

Also Read | Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings to Hit Indian Screens on September 3 in Four Regional Languages.

The second passenger had to board an Air Asia flight but he was offloaded after the recovery of the bullets, the official said.

As carrying arms and ammunition inside an aircraft is banned and after the passengers could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the live bullets, they were handed over to the local police that booked them under sections of the Arms Act, he said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked with securing and providing a counter-terrorist cover to the IGI Airport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)