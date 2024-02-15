Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Two persons were arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly manufacturing and selling counterfeit items of a well known brand, an official said on Thursday.

A raid was carried out on the complaint of Netrika Consulting India, a risk and management firm, under the limits of RAK Marg police station leading to the arrests of Ayub Umer Khan (21) and Abdul Shaikh (33), he said.

"The duo was manufacturing and selling counterfeit items of Zara brand. We seized jeans, shirts as well as Zara brand tags cumulatively worth Rs 8.5 lakh," he said.

Khan and Shaikh were held under provisions of the Copyright Act and RAK Marg police is conducting further probe, he added.

