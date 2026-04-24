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Cricket Cricket RCB vs GT Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026 RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match of the Indian Premier League sees both sides desperate to regain momentum after heavy defeats in their previous outings. While a victory could propel the defending champions, RCB, into the top two, the Titans must address their batting inconsistencies to keep their playoff aspirations on track.

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The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is set for a high-stakes encounter on Friday, 24 April 2026, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Gujarat Titans (GT). RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match of the Indian Premier League sees both sides desperate to regain momentum after heavy defeats in their previous outings. While a victory could propel the defending champions, RCB, into the top two, the Titans must address their batting inconsistencies to keep their playoff aspirations on track. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

RCB vs GT Match Schedule and Timing

The match is scheduled to take place under the floodlights in Bengaluru, with a significant crowd expected at the home of the defending champions.

Fixture: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans (Match 34)

Date: Thursday, 23 April 2026

Venue: Wankhede Stadium

Toss Time: 19:00 IST (13:30 GMT)

Match Start: 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

How to Watch MI vs CSK Live Streaming Online

In India, the official digital rights for the 2026 season are held by JioHotstar (the unified platform following the Disney-Reliance merger). Fans can stream every ball live on the JioHotstar app and website.

For international viewers, the streaming options vary by region:

United Kingdom: Matches are available via the Sky Go app for Sky Sports subscribers.

United States & Canada: Live streaming is provided by Willow TV, available through platforms like Sling TV.

Australia: Kayo Sports and Foxtel Go will broadcast the match live.

RCB vs GT Free Telecast and TV Channels

Television viewers in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which provides coverage in English, Hindi, and several regional languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. CSK Sign Former MI Pacer Akash Madhwal As Ayush Mhatre's Replacement For IPL 2026.

RCB vs GT Match Preview

Both teams arrive at the 'Garden City' seeking redemption. RCB recently suffered a six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals despite playing in front of a vocal home crowd. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans were dismantled by Mumbai Indians, falling to a 99-run defeat, their largest of the season so far.

RCB, currently third in the standings with eight points, can leapfrog Rajasthan Royals into second place with a win tonight, courtesy of their superior net run rate. For Shubman Gill’s Titans, who sit seventh with six points, the match represents a vital opportunity to break a losing streak and move back into the top half of the table.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).