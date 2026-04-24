PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: AGM Vijaylaxmi Group launches Sixty3 W.E. Bizpark, a landmark mixed-use development in Goregaon East, featuring contemporary office spaces and a vibrant high-street retail experience.

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Strategically located along the Western Express Highway, Sixty3 W.E. Bizpark is a G+25 storey commercial tower project offering office spaces ranging from 545 sq. ft. to 3200 sq. ft., with a 3.60 metre floor-to-floor height enhancing spatial comfort, natural light, and efficiency. Its contemporary design, featuring clean lines and expansive glass facades, maximizes functionality, ventilation, and increase visual appeal.

A high-street retail boulevard at its base creates an active, pedestrian-friendly environment with curated retail, cafes, restaurants, and convenience outlets. The project also features a double-height designer lobby, high-speed elevators, ample parking, and 24-hour CCTV surveillance, ensuring seamless operations for occupiers and visitors. Integrated within a mixed-use environment, ensures proximity to retail, residential catchments, and social infrastructure, creating a productive business ecosystem.

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Goregaon East has emerged as one of Mumbai's most well-connected and rapidly evolving commercial hubs. With seamless access via the Western Express Highway, Goregaon Metro Station, and Goregaon Railway Station, the micro-market continues to attract leading corporates. Established corporate campuses such as NESCO IT Park and Nirlon Knowledge Park, along with the presence of global organizations including Morgan Stanley, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Deloitte, and the National Payments Corporation of India, reinforce its growing appeal.

Positioned as the next major commercial hub in the Western Suburbs after Bandra Kurla Complex and Andheri, both of which are now witnessing saturation and limited expansion potential, Goregaon East is naturally benefiting from significant infrastructure upgrades. Ongoing metro expansion, improved arterial road networks, the upcoming Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) and Coastal Road (North) in the future are set to enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, and strengthen long-term property value appreciation.

Sixty3 W.E. Bizpark directly benefits from this developing infrastructure landscape, offering seamless connectivity to Andheri, Powai, and Bandra Kurla Complex, while ensuring excellent visibility along the Western Express Highway. The project is designed as a future-ready destination that blends business, lifestyle, and convenience within a dynamic urban hub.

Vikash Kawar, Director, Vijaylaxmi Realty added, "With Sixty3 W.E. Bizpark, we are creating commercially viable spaces that deliver long-term value for both occupiers and investors, backed by flexibility, high-quality design, and a dynamic mixed-use environment. The development is well-suited for SMEs, MSMEs, IT companies, startups, and a wide spectrum of modern professionals."

Gagan Mehta, Director, AGM Group said, "Sixty3 W.E. Bizpark reflects our vision to develop Well - planned commercial ecosystems in high-potential urban corridors. Built around what businesses need today--location, efficiency, and connectivity--it delivers office spaces within a strong, established ecosystem."

From an investment perspective, Sixty3 W.E. Bizpark has a strong potential for long-term value creation, driven by its strategic location, infrastructure-led growth, and rising demand for professionally managed commercial spaces in Goregaon East. With professional management by leading international property consultants, the project will maintain global standards in leasing, facility management, and tenant services. Backed by strategic location, robust infrastructure, and integrated development, Sixty3 W.E. Bizpark is positioned to set a new benchmark for commercial projects in Mumbai while reinforcing Goregaon East's emergence as a preferred corporate address.

AGM Vijaylaxmi Group:

AGM Vijaylaxmi Group is a legacy-driven real estate developer, built on a powerful synergy of execution, strength and entrepreneurial vision. With over five decades of collective experience across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, AGM Vijaylaxmi Group has delivered a diverse portfolio spanning residential, commercial, and retail developments. Spearheaded by industry veterans Mr. Anil Bhandari, Mr. Narpat Mehta, Mr. Shantilal Kawar, Mr. Vikash Kawar, Mr. Gagan Mehta and Mr. Utsav Bhandari. The father-son duo has been instrumental in pioneering developments across Andheri East and Goregaon East. As it moves forward, the AGM Vijaylaxmi aims to strengthen its position as a trusted, future-focused developer in Mumbai's real estate landscape.

For more information, visit: https://sixty3we-bizpark.com/

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