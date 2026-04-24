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World WORLD Benjamin Netanyahu Health Update: Israel PM Reveals He Was Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer, Says Now in ‘Excellent Health’ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed he was diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer, which has since been successfully treated. He said the condition was detected during a follow-up scan and the report was delayed to avoid misuse during wartime. Netanyahu now says he is in excellent health.

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, April 24, disclosed for the first time that he had been diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer, adding that he has since been successfully treated and is now in “excellent physical condition.” The announcement followed the release of his annual health report dated April 20, 2026.

Benjamin Netanyahu, 76, said the condition was detected after a routine follow-up examination and that the cancer was identified at a very early stage. He also explained that the report’s publication had been delayed by two months due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. ‘Benjamin Netanyahu Wanted Us To Strike’: Ex-US Top Official Reveals 3 Presidents Rejected Israeli PM’s Iran War Push Before Donald Trump Agreed.

Benjamin Netanyahu Reveals He Was Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

היום התפרסם הדו״ח הרפואי השנתי שלי. ביקשתי לעכב את פרסומו בחודשיים כדי שהוא לא יפורסם בשיא המלחמה על מנת שלא לאפשר למשטר הטרור באיראן להפיץ עוד תעמולת כזב נגד ישראל. אני מבקש לשתף אתכם בשלושה דברים: 1 - ברוך השם, אני בריא. 2 - אני בכושר גופני מצויין. 3 - הייתה לי בעיה… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 24, 2026

Benjamin Netanyahu Health Update: Diagnosis and Treatment Timeline

According to the health report, Netanyahu initially underwent surgery on December 29, 2024, at Hadassah Medical Center to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia, a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate. The procedure was described as successful and without complications.

A subsequent MRI scan detected a very small lesion, measuring less than one millimetre, in the prostate. Further tests confirmed it to be early-stage prostate cancer. Netanyahu said the cancer was completely removed following treatment. “Today I can say I am in good health and excellent physical condition after treating a very early-stage prostate cancer that was completely removed,” he said. ‘Drop Some Bonbons’: Florida Student Fined After Jokingly Asking Benjamin Netanyahu To Drop Bombs on Her College in WhatsApp Group Chat.

Delay in Disclosure

Netanyahu stated that the report was intentionally withheld to avoid potential misuse during the ongoing conflict in the region. “I chose to delay the report’s publication so it would not come out at the peak of the war and be used by Iran for propaganda,” he said. This marks the first time the Israeli leader has publicly spoken about the diagnosis.

Understanding Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men globally. While awareness about prostate health has increased over the past decade, experts note that early detection remains a challenge.

Dr Amit Saple, Executive Director and senior consultant urologist at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, said many patients are diagnosed at later stages. “More men are showing up when the cancer has already moved beyond the prostate, and that’s a real problem, for their outcomes, their lives, and for the healthcare system,” he said.

Subtle Symptoms Often Overlooked

Early-stage prostate cancer often presents minimal or no symptoms, which can delay diagnosis. When symptoms do appear, they may include frequent urination, especially at night, weak urine flow, pain during urination, or blood in semen.

Other signs can include loss of bladder or bowel control and pain in the lower back, hips, or chest. These symptoms are often mistaken for less serious conditions, contributing to delayed medical consultation.

The prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test is commonly used to screen for prostate cancer by measuring PSA levels in the blood. Elevated levels can indicate the presence of cancer, though false positives remain a concern.

PSA screening has contributed to a decline in prostate cancer deaths, including advanced cases. However, medical guidelines have evolved over time due to concerns about overdiagnosis and unnecessary treatment. Recommendations have previously suggested limiting routine screening, particularly among older men.

Netanyahu’s office has indicated that he is in good health following treatment. The disclosure comes amid ongoing regional tensions, though no immediate impact on his official duties has been indicated.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).