Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Krishna district Police arrested two people and seized liquor bottles that were illegally transported from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, near Jujjuru road in Kanchikacherla village.

The police, which came to know about the illegal transportation of liquor a few weeks back, seized 342 bottles worth Rs 1.5 lakh. It has also initiated an investigation in the case.

Speaking to ANI, Nandigama Rural Circle Inspector K Satish said, "The Kanchikacherla sub-inspector and his team checked vehicles at Jujjuru road this morning based on credible information. They stopped a milk van. Upon checking it, a separate box of liquor was found. Both drivers Manikantha and Anjibabu have been arrested. They were transporting liquor from Meenavolu in Telangana to Ramireddy village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh."

" Two drivers have been arrested. Upon investigation, we found that the owners of the vehicle Anji Reddy and Venkata Krishna Reddy are cousins. They started this illegal transportation of liquor as a lucrative business. As of now, we have seized 342 bottles of liquor worth Rs 1.50 lakhs (approx). Owners of the vehicle will be arrested soon," he added. (ANI)

