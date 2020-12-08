New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly importing contraband from the US through an international courier service and supplying it in the national capital, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Avinash Jain, a resident of Inder Puri, and Shashank Gupta, a resident of Vasant Kunj, they said.

Information was received that some persons were involved in illegal import of marijuana and other contraband from the US by using ‘dark web' through a courier service and then supplying it to various parts in Delhi and NCR, a senior police officer said.

"Police received a tip-off and laid a trap at Vasant Kunj. The accused were apprehended while they were travelling in a car to deliver marijuana," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said.

During search, 450 grams of imported weed, 100 grams of toffee containing tetrahydrocannabinol and 50 grams of malana cream charas was seized from their possession, he said.

Jain has disclosed that he has been consuming marijuana for the past two years. He was procuring it from one Khanna of Chhattarpur. As it was expensive to purchase it from the broker, he learnt the process of importing marijuana from the US and started procuring it through ‘dark web' website, police said.

The payments were made in advance through crypto currency mainly Bitcoin, via block chain wallet. Once the payment was made to the supplier, the parcel was dispatched through an international courier service, they said.

As the new year was approaching, the demand for the contraband was more in high-end party circles in Delhi and NCR, police said.

