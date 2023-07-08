Gurugram, Jul 8 (PTI) The Gurugram Cyber Police has arrested two people for their alleged involvement in fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 1.60 lakh from a person's PF account last year.

Both the accused were produced before a city court on Saturday from where one was sent into judicial custody while another on police remand.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Shailender (25) and Surender (28). Main accused Shailender had withdrawn the money after linking a fake bank account on the PF website. The fake account was opened using the edited Aadhar card of accused Surender, they said.

In July last year, a private company employee had filed a complaint that someone withdrew Rs 1.60 lakh fraudulently after linking a fake bank account to his PF account between February and March last year.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime, west police station.

"A mobile phone used in the crime was also recovered from their possession. The accused Surender was sent to jail while we are questioning the accused Shailender," said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

