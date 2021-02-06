Mahoba, Feb 6 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly running an illicit liquor manufacturing unit in the house of one of them in Srinagar police station area of the district, police said on Saturday.

Srinagar police station's SHO Sanjay Kumar Sharma said on a tip-off that Tindauli village resident Brijendra Rajput was making illicit liquor in his house, Excise Inspector Ramkrishna Chaturvedi aided the house with a police team and arrested Chaturvedi and his accomplice Mohammad Sahil.

Two other persons, Mohammad Zakir and Mohammad Taqi, however, managed to escape, said the SHO, adding efforts are on to nab them.

SHO Sharma said during the aid, three drums of a liquid mixture of urea and spirit, a large urea bag and a vehicle besides 20,000 empty bottles, 4,000 bottle caps and 22 fake holograms were found at the spot and seized.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)